Edomina 'Eddy' Pinger

May 12, 1920 - June 27, 2022

Edomina "Eddy" Pinger, 102, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from noon until service time at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Edomina "Eddy" Torczon Pinger was born May 12, 1920, to Frank and Mary Torczon. Eddy married Norbert Pinger on June 12, 1943, in El Centro, California. They returned to the Tarnov area after WWII where they farmed. In 1988 they moved to Columbus and later in 2008 she moved to Omaha. he was a member of the Catholic Daughters and she volunteered for many years as a kindergarten aide at St. Isidore's school.

Eddy is survived by daughter ,Judy (Joe) Engelbert of Omaha; daughter, Kathy (David) Smith of Glendale, Arizona; daughter, Karla (Bob) Scalia of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Gary (Mary) Pinger of Kernersville, North Carolina; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Krings of Columbus; and sister, Norma (Dave) Duren of Columbus.

Eddy was preceded in death by husband, Norbert Pinger; daughter, Jeanie Laakman; grandson, Christopher Engelbert; great-granddaughter, “Coco” Haskell; brothers, Ed, Alex, David and Don Torczon; and sister, Betty Beebe.

