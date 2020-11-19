Edsel Matousek

Edsel James Matousek

January 2, 1930 – November 17, 2020

Edsel James Matousek, 90, of Clarks, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to the Directed Health Measures, social distancing will be observed. Burial will be in the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Edsel James was born to James and Agnes (Spilnek) Matousek on Jan. 2, 1930, in Howard County near St. Paul. Edsel grew up in Howard County and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1948. Following graduation, Edsel farmed with his Dad on the family farm. Edsel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952, serving in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Edsel came back to Clarks to again farm with his dad. He was united in marriage to Carolee Colby on Jan. 29, 1962, in Central City. Edsel continued to farm and raise cattle for his entire life.

Edsel was a member of the Legion Club in Silver Creek. He loved his time with his grandchildren and followed their many activities.