Edward "Doc" Osantowski

Edward F. "Doc" Osantowski

August 23, 1940 - February 5, 2022

Edward F. "Doc" Osantowski, of Columbus, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the McKown Funeral Home. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Friday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Edward F. “Doc” Osantowski was born Aug. 23, 1940 in David City, Nebraska to Edward A. and Marie (Nemec) Osantowski. He received his education at Marietta Catholic School near Bellwood. He married Elaine Hledik on Jan. 4, 1969 at Saint Leonard's Church in Madison. Along with working on the family farm, he operated Osantowski Repair in David City. In 1964 a Harley Davidson Dealership was started. In 1965 it was moved to Columbus where it has remained since. Doc was a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group, Antique Motorcycle Club-Omaha, Antique Tractor Club, A.M.A., Midwest Old Thrashers and St. Anthony Church.

Doc is survived by his children, Susan (Shawn Neal) Osantowski; Jane (Charles) Quail; Eric (Kim) Osantowski and Ann (Jeff Piitz) Johannes, all of Columbus; six wonderful grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Ernie Osantowski and Leo “Bud” (Tami) Osantowski all of Bellwood and Francis (Donna) Osantowski of Columbus; sister-in-law, Darlene Johnson of Farmington, Minnesota; Evelyn Godel of Lancaster, California; and Betty (Ervin) Heesacker of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; sister, Marge Kitt; three brothers-in-law; parents-in-law; and three nephews.