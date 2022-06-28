Edward "Ed" Liebig

Edward 'Ed' D. Liebig

December 13, 1929 - June 24, 2022

Edward “Ed” D. Liebig, 92, of Sterling, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, in Sterling.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Tennant Funeral Home. Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 with the Rev. Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Edward Donald Liebig was born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Joseph and Margaret (Purchal) Liebig. He attended Platte Center Schools. Ed served in the U.S. Army being honorably discharged in May of 1951. He worked for Kansas-Neb Natural Gas Co. for 29 years, from 1959 to 1988.

On May 11, 1957, Ed married Clara Mares in Sterling, Colorado, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The two celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. Ed was an active member of the Elks Lodge; he served as trustee 1998-1999, was officer of the year 1997-1998 and was Elk of the year 2005-2006. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and playing cards with friends. Ed continued to visit his hometown of Platte Center every year to visit all of his relation.

Ed is survived by his wife, Clara; son, Edward Scott Liebig; grandson, Logan Edward Liebig; granddaughter, Kerrie Jo Rute and husband Chris; great-granddaughter, Cyleste Margaret Rute; and son-in-law, Tim Peake.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Margaret; daughter, Margaret Ann Peake; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Lucille Liebig; and daughter-in-law, Theresa Hilton.

Memorials can be made in honor of Ed to Under The Umbrella c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.