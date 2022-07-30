Edward F. Humlicek, Jr.

Edward F. Humlicek, Jr. was born May 9, 1941, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Edward F. and Anna (Oborny) Humlicek, Sr. He attended area schools and helped on the farm. He worked at Campbell's Soup in Fremont from 1961-1965. In December of 1963, Ed entered the National Guard, with basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and attended summer camps at Camp Ripply in Minnesota until 1969. On April 21, 1966, he married Margaret Gall at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. They lived and farmed near Linwood for 56 years, farming and milking cows. Ed's greatest passion was farming, his dairy cows and walking to work.