Edward Johnson

Edward ‘Ed' Johnson

October 26, 1972 - July 27, 2022

Edward ‘Ed' Johnson, 49, of Lincoln, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 39452 205 Ave. in Columbus, officiated by the Rev. Brad Birtell. Intermet will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by service at 10:30 a.m.

Ed was born Oct. 26, 1972, in Rhode Island to Arland and Patricia Johnson. They moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Ed would later graduate from Scotus Catholic High School in 1990. He entered the U.S. Navy in January of 1995 and served until he was honorably discharged January of 1999. After the Navy he lived in Columbus enjoying time with his children and family. When he was not with family he would be working on a project or planning the next. His pastime projects would consist of wood working, and mechanic work on tractors, cars and race cars. Along with his many talents was his added enjoyment and knowledge of music. Ed was an ambitious individual and never hesitated when asked for help.