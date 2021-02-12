Edward Kloke

April 28, 1926 - February 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 6 p.m. with visitation from 4-6 p.m. Friday, all at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Interment will be in Saints Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center with military honors by Hartman Post # 84 - American Legion Honor Guard.

Edward Kloke was born April 28, 1926, in Pierce, Nebraska, to Carl and Sadie (Jones) Kloke. He attended schools in Madison. In 1944, Ed joined the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 42nd Rainbow Division.

On Jan. 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to Wilma “Bud” Smutny in Madison. Ed farmed for few years and worked for the City of Columbus. He also had various handyman jobs and loved to be called “Mr. Handy.” Ed was widowed and later married Joan Jones. Ed lived in North Platte until moving into the veteran's home in Kearney. Ed loved baseball. He played semi-pro ball for Madison and continued to enjoy baseball from spring training through the World Series every year. Ed also loved woodworking. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Eagles Club and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in North Platte.