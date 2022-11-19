Edward Liss

Edward Phillip Liss

February 17, 1941 - November 17, 2022

Edward Phillip Liss, 81, of Fullerton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post 151. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton.

Ed was born Feb. 17, 1941, to Edward and Clotilda ‘Tillie' (Jaworski) Liss on the family farm near Silver Creek. He attended grade school at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Duncan. He graduated from St. Bonaventure Minor Seminary and High School in Sturtevant, Wisconsin in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1960 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Pendleton, California. He was honorably discharged in September 1964. He then went to Tulsa, Oklahoma to Spartan Aeronautics and got a certificate in engines and power plants. He was united in marriage to Patricia Lesiak on May 6, 1967. They moved to Wichita, Kansas and Ed worked at Cessna Aircraft and was in the experimental and engineering department. In 1976, they moved to Fullerton, where he started a heating and cooling business. He also received an electrical contractor license. He operated Liss Home Service until three years ago when he retired.

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, Knights of Columbus and Fullerton American Legion. He was also a hunter's safety instructor for over 40 years. He also used to sell and work on guns. He enjoyed shooting guns and trap shooting.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Liss of Fullerton; son, Adam Liss of Fullerton; brother, Robert (Peggy) Liss of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Helena (Rod) Chinn of Columbus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jan Liss of Columbus, Jim Kosek of Genoa, Delores (Emil) Rosno of Fullerton and Kathy (Ron) Newquist of Fullerton; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Helen; sister, Mary Kosek; brother, Ben Liss; in-laws, Joseph and Wanda Lesiak; and brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and JoAnn Stanczyk.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.