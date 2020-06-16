Edward Niemeyer

Edward “Ed” Paul Niemeyer

Age 62

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to covid-19, all family members will not be able to attend, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all can attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.