Edward Taylor

Edward A. Taylor

January 28, 1944 - November 23, 2022

Master Sgt. U.S. Army Retired Edward A. Taylor, 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Nov. 23, 2022.

A grave side service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. Details to be announced at a later date.

Edward was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Anna and Orville Taylor. He graduated from Genoa Public School and later from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

Edward served 22 years in the military, U.S. Navy 1964 through 1968 and U.S. Army 1970 through 1987. Edward attended the U.S. Naval Hospital Corps School at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. He was assigned to the U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Haven in Long Beach, California.

In 1966, he was attached to the First Maine Division and assigned as a frontline corpsman in the Vietnam War for the next 13 months. Returning to the U.S. for his final assignment as a non-commissioned officer in charge of immunizations at the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes, Illinois. Upon discharge from the Navy, Edward worked in pharmaceutical sales and in 1970 he returned to active duty in the U.S. Army returning to Vietnam for one more year.

Edward received many awards and decorations including multiple Bronze Stars and the Meritorious Service Metal.

Edward spent nine years in Europe and 11 years in the United States, along with the two years in Vietnam to complete 22 years of service.

Upon completion of military service, Edward returned to civilian work force for the next 14 years with the Veteran's Administration.

After Edward and his wife Carol retired, they enjoyed traveling Europe, the contiguous United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

Edward is survived by his wife, Carol McNeill-Taylor; two sons, Marc of Prescott, Arizona, and Christopher of Genoa, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Tyler Taylor and Tyson Taylor of Genoa; two stepsons, Brian Powers of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Tony Powers of Riverbank, California; his brother, Ted of Thedford, Nebraska; two sisters, Helen McMartin of Mesa, Arizona, and Becky Kretz of Genoa, Nebraska.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Orville Taylor; brothers, Chester, John, Jim and Martin; sisters, Mary Peterson and Rachel Baue.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 279 Genoa, NE 68640.