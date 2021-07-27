Edward Zywiec

Edward R. Zywiec

January 26, 1959- July 24, 2021

Edward R. Zywiec, 62, died Saturday July 24, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Harrison officiating. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 28, 2021, also at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in All Saints Cemetery at a later date.

Edward R. Zywiec was born Jan. 26, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Edward T. and Elizabeth Kuta Zywiec. He attended school at St. Bonaventure and graduated from Scotus High School. On April 15, 1978, Edward was united in marriage to Margo Rojas. To this union, three sons, Jeremy, Adam and Brad, were born. Edward worked for over 20 years at Excel, 10 years at the V.F.W. Club and then at Becton-Dickinson until his retirement. He attended St. Anthony Catholic Church. Edward loved traveling, Husker sports, spending time at the family cabin and spending time with family.