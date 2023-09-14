Edwin ‘Ed' Stankoski

August 23, 1937 - September 12, 2023

Edwin Benny Stankoski was born Aug. 23, 1937, to Adam and Mary (Stetz) Stankoski 9 miles east of Fullerton. He was one of 11 children. He went to Krakow School and District 32 until the eighth grade. On May 21, 1966, Edwin was united in marriage to Judy Graham in Silver Creek. Edwin worked at various different places including Loup Public Power, Grosch Irrigation, U.S. Air Force Communications station and 30 years at the Schuyler Packing House. He was a volunteer firefighter in Silver Creek for 43 years. After his retirement, the couple moved from their home in Silver Creek to Columbus and Edwin worked for five years for the Columbus Public Schools Food Service. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. Ed enjoyed hunting deer, antelope, and wild boar. He also enjoyed fishing, turtles and frogs.