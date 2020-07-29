Edwin G. Loontjer

June 3, 1943-July 27, 2020

Ed was the oldest child of six, raised on a farm in Deshler. His parents instilled in him an unparalleled work ethic, a strong desire for learning and adventure, and uncompromisable integrity. He attended college at Peru State, graduating with a B.S. degree in 1963, and going on to achieve a Master's degree in Industrial Arts Education at Ball State University in Illinois in 1965. In 1966, he was married to Marilyn Gonnerman, and both moved to Columbus to accept teaching jobs at Columbus High School. They had three children: Edwin Ray (still-born 1972), Carma Lyn (1973), and Janel Marie (1975). In 1973, Ed shifted from teaching to becoming an entrepreneur of his own electrical business after achieving his “Master Electrician” licensure. He spent many years building his electrical business in both farming/agricultural applications and residential electrical services. He became a respected, trusted, and contributing community member, including being an elected leader and Exalted Ruler of the Elk's Country Club. In 1994, he met and married the love of his life, Janet (Spulak) Schneider, his wife of 26 years. He was a proud father to Carma and Janel, as well as being a friend and role model to Janet's children Bryan, Kevin and Amanda. He continued his electrical and tradesman work up until the time of his passing.