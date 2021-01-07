Edwin Kucera

Edwin Longin Kucera
December 19, 1936 – January 4, 2021
Edwin Longin Kucera, 84, of Howells, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his son's home in Omaha, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with Pastor Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. The wearing of masks is recommended by the church.
Edwin Longin Kucera was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Stanton County, Nebraska, to Longin and Anna (Prazan) Kucera. He attended county elementary grade school and graduated from Howells High School in 1954. During his high school years, Edwin raised various breeds of pigeons. He sold them to many clients and dozens were shipped out of state.
Farming was his life. Edwin looked forward to planting the crops in the spring and was anxious to start harvest in the fall. His work ethic and being responsible was established growing up on the family farm. Edwin took care and maintained his own machinery and generally performed all of his own repair work. He was a proud Allis-Chalmers enthusiast and as such, a member of the Upper Midwest A-C Club. Edwin enjoyed attending the club sponsored “Orange Spectacular” tractor show at Hutchinson, Minnesota, along with thousands of other A-C enthusiasts.
Edwin, along with his brother, had a love of the accordion. A love that was passed down to them by their father. Edwin mastered the art of playing the accordion and gave accordion lessons for several years. He traveled to Italy to learn how to repair accordions and had customers throughout the surrounding states.
On Oct. 23, 1965, Edwin was united in marriage to Vera Straka in Omaha, Nebraska. He was an avid gardener, raising potatoes, sweet corn, and tomatoes. At the peak of his gardening years, Edwin would plant 700 tomato plants and hand pick them and sold by the bushel.
Edwin liked to cook. He carried on the traditional family Thanksgiving dinner started by his parents. He would prepare the complete meal himself. Edwin will be remembered for his kindness and unwavering devotion to his family. He thoroughly enjoyed his children and grandchildren.
Edwin is survived by his son, Howard (Tina) Kucera of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Susan (Todd) Lange of Atlantic, Iowa; grandson, Nathan Kucera of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughter, Rebecca Kucera of Omaha, Nebraska; and brother, Harvey (Joyce) Kucera of Columbus, Nebraska.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Longin and Anna Kucera; and infant sister, Lavaine Kucera.
Memorials are suggested to those of family choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.