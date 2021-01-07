Edwin Kucera

Edwin Longin Kucera

December 19, 1936 – January 4, 2021

Edwin Longin Kucera, 84, of Howells, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his son's home in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with Pastor Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. The wearing of masks is recommended by the church.

Edwin Longin Kucera was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Stanton County, Nebraska, to Longin and Anna (Prazan) Kucera. He attended county elementary grade school and graduated from Howells High School in 1954. During his high school years, Edwin raised various breeds of pigeons. He sold them to many clients and dozens were shipped out of state.