Edwin Niemeyer

Edwin “Ed” Paul Niemeyer
October 8, 1957-June 13, 2020
Edwin “Ed” Paul Niemeyer, 62, of Lindsay, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, all family members will not be able to attend, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.
Ed was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Norfolk, to Carrol and Madeline (Pitzl) Niemeyer. He attended school in Lindsay, and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1976. He attended Hastings College where he learned the art of woodworking. He worked at Lindsay Manufacturing until his retirement. Ed enjoyed creating wooden toys. He was known as the “toy man” at local craft fairs.
Ed volunteered at Holy Family Church, donated blood as often as he could, and cared for his parents as they grew older and needed help. He was a really nice guy and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his mom and dad, 13 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Ed is survived by parents, Carrol and Madeline Niemeyer; brothers: Larry and Donna Niemeyer, Bernie and Linda Niemeyer, Charlie and Sandie Niemeyer, Alan and Lori Niemeyer, Randy and Shannon Niemeyer, John and Shari Niemeyer, Patrick and Ferol Niemeyer, Brian Niemeyer; sisters: Kathie and Tim Preister, Carolyn and John Stankiewicz, Jane and Dave Watts, Mary and Brian Gansmer, Sandy and Mark Petrone.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.
