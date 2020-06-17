Edwin Niemeyer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edwin “Ed” Paul Niemeyer

October 8, 1957-June 13, 2020

Edwin “Ed” Paul Niemeyer, 62, of Lindsay, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, all family members will not be able to attend, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

Ed was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Norfolk, to Carrol and Madeline (Pitzl) Niemeyer. He attended school in Lindsay, and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1976. He attended Hastings College where he learned the art of woodworking. He worked at Lindsay Manufacturing until his retirement. Ed enjoyed creating wooden toys. He was known as the “toy man” at local craft fairs.