Edwin Ramaekers

Edwin F. Ramaekers

September 6, 1936 – November 8, 2020

Edwin F. Ramaekers, 84 of Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, Nebraska, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with no family present, and a 7 p.m. wake service. Due to new COVID-19 DHMs in effect including mandatory mask usage, occupancy will be limited and all DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

Edwin Francis Ramaekers, son of Christian and Louise (Beller) Ramaekers, was born Sept. 6, 1936, on the family farm northwest of Lindsay, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Holy Family Catholic Church, attended school at Lindsay Holy Family Schools and graduated with the class of 1955. He began farming and in 1958, he entered the United States Army and served his country for two years before receiving an honorable discharge in 1959. He returned home and resumed farming.