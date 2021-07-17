Edwin Schacher

September 19, 1941 - July 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, Nebraska.

Edwin Schacher was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Erwin and Ethel (Smith) Schacher. He graduated from Duncan High School in 1959. Edwin was united in marriage to Kathleen Robak on April 7, 1959. He worked at Behlen Mfg. Co., farmed and completed a 49-year career at Columbus Hydraulics. Edwin held many positions throughout his long service with the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department including fire chief. He has been a member since 1961. He enjoyed NASCAR, gambling, cards, farming and teaching his grandchildren how to drive. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandson.