Eileen Breitkreutz

October 17, 1926 - December 24, 2022

Eileen Breitkreutz, 96, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. There will be a 4 p.m. vigil service Wednesday with visitation to follow from 5-7 p.m., all at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Lindsay.

Eileen was born to Anton and Anne (Kramper) Pieke on Oct. 17, 1926, in rural Lindsay. She attended school in the Newman Grove area. Elieen and Al Breitkreutz were united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1946, in Norfolk.

After moving to Columbus, Eileen was employed at Becton Dickenson for 30 years. She then was employed at Columbus City Schools for 20 years.

Eileen was a member of St. Anthony Church, where she volunteered at the school. Eileen also volunteered at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Eileen is survived by two sons, Bruce of Omaha and Craig (Janet) of Columbus; daughter, Jeanne (Don Vance) of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Joan Goodman of Phoenix, Arizona; two brothers, LeRoy Pieke of Norfolk and Ralph (Virginia) Pieke of Newman Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Ellamae Judy Springer, Mary Jane Gniot and Lori Pieke; and sister-in-law, Mary Pieke.