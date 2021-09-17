Eileen Rosekrans

September 22, 1922 - August 15, 2021

Eileen Rosekrans, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Eileen was born in Valparaiso, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 1922, to Oliver A. and Eva (Carlson) Fox. Upon graduation from Valparaiso High School, she attended Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Eileen married James M. Rosekrans on June 2, 1946. They lived in Lincoln and Denton until 1955, when they moved to Columbus where Jim began working as an architect with Raymond H. Reed and Co. (now known as RVW, Inc.) Eileen served as office manager at A&M Veterinary Clinic for many years.

Eileen was involved in many religious, civic and community organizations including: Federated Church, Columbus Community Hospital, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Rotary International (Paul Harris Fellow) and Skyroamers Club. Eileen was an avid fan of University of Nebraska volleyball and football and Creighton University basketball. She was an avid reader and remained interested in local, national and international current events until her death.