Eileen Rosekrans Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eileen RosekransSeptember 22, 1922 – August 15, 2021 Tags Eileen Rosekrans Watch Now: Related Video Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team Bear cub left orphaned after California fire AP Bear cub left orphaned after California fire July 2021 was officially the hottest month ever recorded AP July 2021 was officially the hottest month ever recorded Bible belt wrestles with vaccine acceptance AP Bible belt wrestles with vaccine acceptance Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story