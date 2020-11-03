Elaine Colitzas

Elaine M. Colitzas

April 28, 1944-October 29, 2020

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan, Nebraska. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, Nebraska. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and facemasks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family. Sign Elaine's guestbook and view her video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary.

Elaine grew up in Monterey and Dodge. She graduated from Dodge High School in 1962. After high school she moved to Columbus, where she met her future husband George W. Colitzas. After a short courtship, the couple married on Dec. 22, 1962, at Rockport, Missouri. They lived in York and Wood River before settling in Doniphan in 1978. Elaine was a CNA, working at the Nebraska Veterans Home before beginning her hospitality career at Union 76 and later Grandma Max's. Her husband George died in October 2009. Elaine retired in 2015 and moved to Columbus to be near her daughter in 2017. Elaine was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering but especially loved her time spent with family.