Elaine Egnoski

Elaine M. Egnoski
December 22, 1927–July 17, 2020
Elaine M. Egnoski passed away on July 17, 2020.
Visitation observing CDC guidelines, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, followed by vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr. in Omaha. Entombment will be in the Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Commission for the Blind & Visually Impaired or to a charity of your choice.
To view live broadcasts of the vigil service, funeral Mass, and graveside service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Service” button on the home page.
Elaine was preceded in death by husband, Emil E. Egnoski; parents, Ursuline C. and Jim Shotkoski.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Diana M. and Robert J. Foster; granddaughter, Mary E. Foster; grandson, Robert Joseph Foster; many cousins and friends.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
