Elaine Engel
August 29, 1927-June 23, 2020
Elaine Engel, 92, of Nebraska City (formerly of Columbus), died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Nebraska City.
Private family visitation and service will be held, with a public graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, with Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or family choice.
Elaine Engel was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Platte County, to Gottfried and Elise W. (Wurdeman) Marty. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church and attended Christ Lutheran Grade School and later Immanuel Lutheran Grade School. Elaine was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, and graduated from Kramer High School in 1945.
Elaine was united in marriage to Edward “Donald” Engel on Aug. 18, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She worked at J.C. Penny for several years. They lived on a farm until 1956 when they moved to Columbus. Elaine retired in 1990 from CCC Platte Campus. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Elaine is survived by son, Timothy (Linda) Engel of Nebraska City; son, Mark Engel of Papillion; son-in-law, Kirk Schreiber of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Rickie Engel of Omaha; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by parents, Gottfried and Elise Marty; husband, Edward “Donald” Engel; daughter, Joyce Schreiber; son, Thomas Engel; granddaughter, Melissa Schreiber; brother, Clarence Marty; sisters: Mabel Raymond, Louise Ahrens and Alvina Aerni.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
