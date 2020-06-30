× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Engel

August 29, 1927-June 23, 2020

Elaine Engel, 92, of Nebraska City (formerly of Columbus), died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Nebraska City.

Private family visitation and service will be held, with a public graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, with Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or family choice.

Elaine Engel was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Platte County, to Gottfried and Elise W. (Wurdeman) Marty. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church and attended Christ Lutheran Grade School and later Immanuel Lutheran Grade School. Elaine was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, and graduated from Kramer High School in 1945.

Elaine was united in marriage to Edward “Donald” Engel on Aug. 18, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She worked at J.C. Penny for several years. They lived on a farm until 1956 when they moved to Columbus. Elaine retired in 1990 from CCC Platte Campus. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.