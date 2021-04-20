Elaine Gertsch
September 28, 1934 - April 13, 2021
Elaine Gertsch, 86, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and continued on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Elaine Gertsch was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Herbert and Meta (Landwehr) Arndt. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1952, and on July 10, 1954, was united in marriage to Von Gertsch at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Elaine worked for the telephone company in Columbus as a switch-board operator before starting a 20-plus year career as a secretary at Platte Community College. Elaine was also involved in the operation of Evergreen Tree Farm north of Monroe. Elaine was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Deb (Larry) Donoghue of Monroe, Nebraska; daughter, Pam Gertsch of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Yvonne (Terry) Peace of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Paul Gertsch of Corydon, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Von Gertsch; parents, Herbert and Meta Arndt; and brother, Kenneth Arndt.
Memorials are suggested to those of the family choice.
