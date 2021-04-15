Elaine Kluthe
April 20, 1946 – April 12, 2021
Elaine Kluthe, 74, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Gutowski celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Elaine M Kluthe was born April 20, 1946, in West Point, Nebraska, to Fred and Tillie (Coufal) Gall. She graduated from Howells High School in Howells, Nebraska. On Sept. 11, 1965, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Kluthe at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Elaine worked at D & L in Columbus before they purchased Clarkson Oil from Ken's father. They later purchased a gas station in Leigh. The couple retired in 2008.
Elaine enjoyed playing BINGO, Yahtzee, going to the casino, and making chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren. Elaine believed in “pay-it-forward,” and loved helping others. She provided sun catchers for the residence at the nursing home. Elaine enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events and playing BINGO with them.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kluthe of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughter, Laurie (Andy) Olson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons, Gary Kluthe of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Jeff (Michelle) Kluthe of North Bend, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Edwin (Julie) Gall of Creston, Nebraska; sister, Janet (Dave) Eurek of Howells, Nebraska; brother, Larry Gall of Howells, Nebraska; sister, Phyllis (Richard) Bergland of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Brester of Howells, Nebraska.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Tillie Gall; sister-in-law, Mary Gall; parents-in-law, Irwin and Valeria Kluthe; sister-in-law, Janet Hunke; and brothers-in-law, Dean Kluthe and Reynold Brester.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or the Clarkson Fire Department
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.