Elaine Kluthe

April 20, 1946 – April 12, 2021

Elaine Kluthe, 74, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Gutowski celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Elaine M Kluthe was born April 20, 1946, in West Point, Nebraska, to Fred and Tillie (Coufal) Gall. She graduated from Howells High School in Howells, Nebraska. On Sept. 11, 1965, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Kluthe at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Elaine worked at D & L in Columbus before they purchased Clarkson Oil from Ken's father. They later purchased a gas station in Leigh. The couple retired in 2008.