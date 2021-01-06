Elaine Shotkoski
Age 72
Elaine Shotkoski, 72, of Duncan, died at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. Visitation without the family present is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil service Wednesday at the Church. Burial is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Vigil and Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.
Elaine Ann Shotkoski was born on June 12, 1948, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Joseph and Rose (Yrkoski) Prososki. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1966. Elaine was united in marriage and married for 50 years to Frederick Shotkoski and was blessed with two children.
She worked at BD's, several places in Duncan and Tasty Toppings for almost 15 years.
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, St. Ann's Society, Duncan Fireman's Auxiliary and the St. Anthony's Polish Choir. She played the accordion with the Urkoski Orchestra and The Traveling Musicians when they needed help. She also played the organ for many church masses and weddings.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's activities, playing the accordion and going to Polka dances and Polish festivals. Her sweet smile and soft heart will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Shotkoski of Duncan, Nebraska; son, Troy (Wendy) Shotkoski of Columbus, Nebraska, and children Emma and Spencer; daughter, Melissa (Bradley) Christensen of Columbus, Nebraska, and children Trevor, Mallery and Bennett; brothers, Harry (Jane) Prososki of Duncan, Nebraska, and Don (Phyllis) Prososki of Blue Springs, Missouri; sister, Diane (Jim) Slusarski of Duncan, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Judy (Alfred) Windholz of Victoria, Kansas, Barb Shotkoski of Lincoln, Nebraska, Patricia (Tim) Micek of Duncan, Nebraska, Theresa (Dave) Sock of Lincoln, Nebraska and Debbie (Chuck) Voichoski of Columbus, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Anthony Shotkoski; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Prososki; son-in-law, Troy Schultz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Dorothy Shotkoski; and brother-in-law, Gary Shotkoski.
In lieu of flowers, plants, or statues, memorials may be made to the family for future designation.