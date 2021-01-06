Elaine Shotkoski

Age 72

Elaine Shotkoski, 72, of Duncan, died at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. Visitation without the family present is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil service Wednesday at the Church. Burial is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Vigil and Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.

Elaine Ann Shotkoski was born on June 12, 1948, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Joseph and Rose (Yrkoski) Prososki. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1966. Elaine was united in marriage and married for 50 years to Frederick Shotkoski and was blessed with two children.

She worked at BD's, several places in Duncan and Tasty Toppings for almost 15 years.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, St. Ann's Society, Duncan Fireman's Auxiliary and the St. Anthony's Polish Choir. She played the accordion with the Urkoski Orchestra and The Traveling Musicians when they needed help. She also played the organ for many church masses and weddings.