Elaine Umstead

Elaine Pearle Umstead

May 30, 1919 – October 28, 2021

Elaine Pearle Umstead, 102, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 28, 2021, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.2, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Osceola with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery.

Elaine was born May 30, 1919, west of Gresham, Nebraska, on the family farm to Earl and Goldie (Gleim) Bond. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1937. She taught country school for one year attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for one year.

On April 21, 1943, she was united in marriage to William Umstead in Lincoln. To this union three children were born. They lived on a farm in the Osceola area. They moved into Osceola on Sept. 1, 1979.

Elaine worked for the USDA for nearly 30 years until retiring at the end of May 1981. After her retirement from the USDA she worked part time in the Polk County Clerk's office until 1995.

Survivors include her two sons, Alan (Leitha) Umstead of Winchester, Virginia, and Brian Umstead of Osceola; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Osceola First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

