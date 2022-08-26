Eldon Asche

Eldon E. Asche

December 29, 1931 - August 24, 2022

Eldon E. Asche, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus. Military honors will be provided by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Eldon Emil Asche was born in Leigh, Nebraska, on Dec. 29, 1931, to Emil and Ida (Schutte) Asche. He grew up on the farm south of Leigh. Eldon was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church where he attended grade school. He graduated from Leigh High School in 1950 and entered the U.S. Army in 1952 as part of the 6th Armored Engineer Unit deployed from Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, serving in the Korean War from 1952 - 1954 as a construction equipment operator where he was honorably discharged. After his service in the military, he returned to Nebraska.

On July 9, 1955, he was united in marriage to Elaine M. Cech in Clarkson, Nebraska. Together they had six children. The couple lived in Platte County where Eldon farmed raising livestock, milking dairy cows and harvesting corn and beans. Eldon looked forward to his children's 4-H cattle shows when they were young. Other activities he enjoyed were watching Husker football games and Kansas City Royals baseball. He also enjoyed playing Sheep-head with his friends at the Senior Center.

Eldon's family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Village, Columbus Home Health and Brookestone for the excellent care he received.

Eldon is survived by his son, Lyle (Janese) Asche of Loveland, Colorado; daughter, Kim (Ron) Mohr of Columbus; son, Greg Asche (Sheryl Palen) of Lusk, Wyoming; daughter, Michelle (Dan) Hellbusch of Columbus; grandchildren, Kenton, Joelle, Ryan, Austin, Ely, Derek, Courtney, Dylan, Kaden, Brent, Jarod and Kailee; five great-grandchildren and one due in September; brother-in-law, Elden (Ruth) Cech; and sister-in-law, Ione Horst.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Ida Asche; wife, Elaine Asche; son, Daniel Asche; son, Thomas Asche; infant son; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norris (Donna Jean) Asche, Merlin (Luetta) Asche and Lowell Asche; and sister and brother-in-law, Nadine (Larry) Dunker.

Memorials are suggested as those of family choice.

