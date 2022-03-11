Eldon Blaser

January 7, 1938 - March 8, 2022

Eldon Blaser, 84 of Duncan, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Jackson Cemetery in Duncan. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday and continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Eldon N. Blaser was born Jan. 7, 1938, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Nickolas and Lottie (Boss) Blaser. He attended District #7 grade school and graduated from Duncan High School in 1955. Eldon went on to further his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating with a bachelor's of science degree in agronomy. While in college, Eldon was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

While attending college, Eldon met Phyllis Paulsen and the two were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 1959, in Wisner, Nebraska. Eldon was a fifth generation Platte County, Duncan area farmer, farming from 1959 until his retirement in 2012. In 1989, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the family with the "Farm Family of the Year" award. Eldon and Phyllis also operated Columbus Florist for several years.

Eldon was involved in many organizations over the years. Nebraska National Guard, past member of the Columbus Noon Lions Club, past Jackson Cemetery President, past member of the American Legion Club of Silver Creek, Duncan youth baseball coach and umpire and past member of the Columbus Wrestling Club, to name a few. Eldon was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing all sorts of cards, but was an avid Bridge player and an avid Kansas City Royals Baseball fan. He enjoyed attending all his grandchildren's events; football, wrestling, baseball and county fairs. He loved animals and would take in all stray dogs and give them a loving home. He was a hard worker, storyteller, humble man who would sit back and listen to classic western music, dance to a good polka or listen to rock-n-roll.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Phyllis Blaser of Duncan; son, David (Kim) Blaser of Malcom; son, Chris (Amy) Blaser of Duncan; grandchildren, Jesse Blaser of Omaha, Nick Blaser of Lincoln, Elizabeth Blaser of Duncan and Liam Blaser of Duncan; sister, Delores Blaser of Lakewood, Colorado; sister, Rachel (Ted) Bright of Odell; and nephew, Todd Bright of Beatrice.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Nickolas and Lottie Blaser; one infant brother; and nephew, Tim Bright.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com