Eldred "Eldie" Stahl

August 9, 1937 – April 25, 2021

Eldred "Eldie" Stahl, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at CHI Immanuel Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Eldred Eugene Stahl was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Omaha, to Victor and Grace (Farris) Stahl. The family lived in Ansley, Nebraska, until Eldie was five before moving to Omaha and later to Columbus. He graduated from Kramer High School in 1955. He attended college in Denver for training in computer programming. On Feb. 28, 1959, Eldie was united in marriage to Twilla Hawthorne at the Methodist Church in Columbus.