Eldred "Eldie" Stahl
August 9, 1937 – April 25, 2021
Eldred "Eldie" Stahl, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at CHI Immanuel Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Eldred Eugene Stahl was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Omaha, to Victor and Grace (Farris) Stahl. The family lived in Ansley, Nebraska, until Eldie was five before moving to Omaha and later to Columbus. He graduated from Kramer High School in 1955. He attended college in Denver for training in computer programming. On Feb. 28, 1959, Eldie was united in marriage to Twilla Hawthorne at the Methodist Church in Columbus.
Eldie worked various jobs in Columbus before beginning a career at Becton Dickinson as senior computer programmer analyst. He retired from BD after 29 years of employment. Eldie was a big Husker fan, loved gardening, fishing, gambling, attending grandchildren's events, and traveling. He and Twilla spent several winters in Arizona. Eldie was known by all for his kindness and generosity.
Eldie is survived by his wife, Twilla Stahl of Columbus, Nebraska; daughters, Patsy Patchen of Columbus, Nebraska, and Debra (Shawn) Carlson of Columbus, Nebraska; son, James (Tania) Stahl of Columbus, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Eldie was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Grace Stahl; sister, Marian (John) Griffiths; son-in-law, Thomas Patchen; and niece, Sandra Connery.
