Eleanor Cieloha

Eleanor G. Cieloha

Age 102

Eleanor G. Cieloha, 102, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church - Krakow, rural Genoa, Nebraska. A rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with visitation to follow until service time at the church. Burial is in the parish cemetery.

Eleanor was born on the family farm south of Genoa to John and Josephine (Swertzic) Cieloha. She attended District 39 and Krakow schools until the eighth grade.

She worked various jobs in Chicago, mostly in the aircraft industry and then moved to Los Angeles, California, in the ‘40s. There she worked in research and development for Hughes Aircraft. After her retirement from Hughes, she liked to travel in the states and also to Hawaii. She belonged to Saint Jerome parish in Los Angeles, her faith was very important to her. She liked to read and do crossword and word search puzzles. She loved being outdoors and liked warm weather. She came to Nebraska yearly to visit friends and family. She lived in the same apartment for over 50 years.

She is survived by her nephews, Don Cieloha and wife Pat who is deceased, John (Carolyn) Cieloha, Ron Cieloha, Robert Cieloha and Francis Cieloha widow of Jerome Cieloha; and many great and great, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine Cieloha; brothers, Joseph (Stella Cuba) and Edmund (Betty Ksiazek); infant nephew, James Cieloha; nephew, Jerome Cieloha; and great nephew, Michael Cieloha.

Memorials may be given to the Silver Creek, Nebraska library or the donor's choice.

