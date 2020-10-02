Eleanor McPhillips

January 9, 1925-September 30, 2020

Eleanor McPhillips, 95, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her son's home, rural Lindsay.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, rural Lindsay. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, with a 7 p.m. vigil Service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church. Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Lindsay Fire and Rescue Unit.

Eleanor McPhillips was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to John and Stella (Eisenmenger) Olmer. She graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in Humphrey, and on Sept. 7, 1943, in a double wedding at St. Francis Catholic Church, married Pascahl “Pat” McPhillips. The couple farmed in the Joliet Township near St. John's Catholic Church rural Lindsay.