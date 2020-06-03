Eleanor Pfeifer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eleanor Ann Pfeifer

February 9, 1930-May 18, 2020

Eleanor Ann Pfeifer, 90, of Lindsay, died on May 18, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

A memorial celebrating Eleanor's life is tentatively planned to be held at 10 a.m. on July 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The family is proud to announce that Eleanor requested that her body be donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical education and research. The family has requested that any memorial donations or gifts be made to either Holy Family Church or the Lindsay Rescue Unit.

Eleanor was born Feb. 9, 1930, to William and Mary “Mae” (Coldwell) Noonan on the family farm near Cornlea. She was the fourth of five children. She attended grade school at District 54 near Cornlea before graduating from St. Francis High School in Humphrey in 1947.