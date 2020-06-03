Eleanor Pfeifer

Eleanor Ann Pfeifer
February 9, 1930-May 18, 2020
Eleanor Ann Pfeifer, 90, of Lindsay, died on May 18, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
A memorial celebrating Eleanor's life is tentatively planned to be held at 10 a.m. on July 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The family is proud to announce that Eleanor requested that her body be donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical education and research. The family has requested that any memorial donations or gifts be made to either Holy Family Church or the Lindsay Rescue Unit.
Eleanor was born Feb. 9, 1930, to William and Mary “Mae” (Coldwell) Noonan on the family farm near Cornlea. She was the fourth of five children. She attended grade school at District 54 near Cornlea before graduating from St. Francis High School in Humphrey in 1947.
On May 2, 1950, Eleanor married Anthony (Tony) Pfeifer, son of Frank and Marie Pfeifer of St. Bernard, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cornlea. After a short honeymoon to the Black Hills, the young couple made their home on a farm 1½ miles east of St. Bernard. Their family grew with the birth of three daughters and three sons: Roland (Joan) Pfeifer of Morgan Hill, California, Ivan (Debbie) Pfeifer of Lindsay, Janine (Dean) Gronenthal of Lindsay, Lyle (Sue) Pfeifer of Longmont, Colorado, Joni (Mike) Nienaber of Loveland, Colorado, and Marie (Joel) Kertzer of Boulder, Colorado. The couple operated the family farm for the next 35 years, until Tony's death on Nov. 15, 1985.
In 1990, Eleanor moved from the farm into Lindsay where she continued to be very active in her church and community until her failing health made it impossible for her to participate. She enjoyed fancywork, quilting, gardening, baking, and traveling the world with family and friends. Her grandchildren were always on her mind and she enjoyed every visit and phone call from them. In December 2019, a fall in her home made it necessary for her to move to Countryside Home in Madison.
Eleanor is survived by her six children, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Schumacher of Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mae Noonan; her husband, Tony Pfeifer, and three brothers: Anthony Noonan, who died as an infant, William Noonan and Mark Noonan.
