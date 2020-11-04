Elizabeth "Betty" Bender

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Bender

July 6, 1940-October 31, 2020

Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Bender peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery. The family is requesting masks be worn while attending the visitation, vigil and service. The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Betty was born July 6, 1940, to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Wiese) Shanle. She was raised on the family farm near Lindsay. She graduated from Holy Family High School. On Sept. 26, 1959, Betty married the love of her life, Kenneth G. Bender, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Together they raised, nurtured and loved five children. They had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Betty established The Designer's Inn downtown Columbus in 1977. For many years, using her creative ingenuity, she brought joy into area homes and businesses. In 1995, Betty was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.