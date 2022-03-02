Elizabeth "Betty" Schumacher Mar 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth “Betty” SchumacherOctober 30, 1936 – February 28, 2022 Tags Elizabeth "betty" Schumacher Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime Yellowstone National Park turns 150 AP Yellowstone National Park turns 150 Many in US struggle to make ends meet amid inflation crisis AP Many in US struggle to make ends meet amid inflation crisis 'One kidney village': The Afghans selling organs to survive AP 'One kidney village': The Afghans selling organs to survive