Elizabeth "Betty" Schumacher

October 30, 1936 - February 28, 2022

Elizabeth "Betty" Schumacher, 85, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Joseph Church. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9-10 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in the Ss. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center.

Elizabeth “Betty” Schumacher was born Oct. 30, 1936, in David City, Nebraska to John and Lena (Jacobs) Sleddens, Sr. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus. On Sept. 22, 1959 Betty was united in marriage to Herman Schumacher at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The couple lived their whole life on the family farm near Platte Center. Betty also worked for over 20 years as a bookkeeper at the Platte Center Farmers Co-Op, retiring in 1998. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center where she served as a bookkeeper, EME and was a member of the St. Ann's Circle. Betty enjoyed reading, cooking and visiting with family and friends. Her greatest joy was raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by husband, Herman Schumacher of rural Platte Center; daughter, Denise (Doug) Dierks, Pacific Junction, Iowa; grandchildren, Ryan Dierks of Ames, Iowa; and Caitlyn Dierks of Black River Falls, Wisconsin; daughter, Joan (Byron) Bakenhus of Lincoln; grandchildren, Melinda (AJ) Pomajzl of Lincoln; Drew (Becky) Bakenhus of Lenexa, Kansas; Nicole Bakenhus of Dallas, Texas; Brandon Bakenhus of Lincoln; great-granddaughters, Ellie and Peyton Pomajzl of Lincoln; son, Paul (Sally) Schumacher of Omaha; grandchildren, Meghan Schumacher of Omaha and Leo Schumacher of Omaha; son, Kent (Cecilia) Schumacher, Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Schumacher of Fairview, Texas; and Sara Schumacher of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Stacia (Cary) Lyons of Morton, Illinois; grandchildren, Jacob (Rachel) Lyons of Kirkwood, Missouri; and Matthew Lyons of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Larry (Frances) Sleddens of Columbus; brother, Albert (Betty) Sleddens of York; sister, Patty (Dave) Vanek of Hood River, Oregon; brother, David Sleddens of Englewood, Colorado; sister-in-law, Stella Sleddens of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, John, Sr. and Lena Sleddens; brothers, Jacob Sleddens, John Sleddens, Jr., Pete Sleddens and William Sleddens; and sisters, Sr. Alma Sleddens and Marie Johnson.

