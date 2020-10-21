Elizabeth "Betty" Siemek

Elizabeth “Betty” T. Siemek

July 8, 1937-October 18, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” T. Siemek, 83 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 8, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to William and Doris (Winslow) Gregorius.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Betty graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 22, 1955. Betty married Gerald Siemek on April 23, 1957; they shared 63 years of marriage. She was a seamstress for Pendleton and JP Originals. She was also employed by Campbell's Soup Company, Hammond & Stephens, and Brumco. Betty loved to cook, sew (especially purses), spend time at Terry's cabin and truly loved her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.