Elizabeth "Betty" Torson

Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Torson

June 26, 1933-October 27, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Torson, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home in Friend.

Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Friend. A rosary will be conducted prior to the mass. Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Interment is in St Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church.

