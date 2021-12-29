Elizabeth “Betty” Wessel

August 12, 1935 - December 26, 2021

Betty Wessel was born Aug. 12, 1935, to Florentius and Irene (Albracht) Borer in Lindsay. She attended school until the eighth grade at Lindsay Holy Family, and then went to help on the family farm. On Feb. 15, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Melvin “Jim” Wessel at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. She worked for Dale Electronic, Alco, Torin and Dollar General while also raising her four children. Betty enjoyed playing the piano, a hobby that she had for over 70 years. She also enjoyed tending to her garden, visiting family and listening to music. Betty was a member of St. Isidore Church and also the “Betty” club. She especially loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.