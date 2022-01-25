Elizabeth 'Betty' Zoucha
April 12, 1939 - January 23, 2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Zoucha, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Isidore Church in Columbus. Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.
Elizabeth “Betty” Zoucha was born April 12, 1939, to Anton and Margaret (Pfeifer) Nienaber in Lindsay, Nebraska. She attended school in Lindsay and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1957. After graduating, Betty went to work for Consumer Public Power District (currently Nebraska Public Power District) in Columbus. Betty was united in marriage to Norbert Zoucha on April 25, 1959, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. To this union, her three children were born: Andy, Tim and Karen. Betty and Norbert farmed near Lindsay for years, before retiring to Columbus in 2012. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, until moving to Columbus, where she joined St. Isidore Catholic Church. Betty had a passion for playing cards, being involved in numerous card clubs. She enjoyed baking, traveling and spending time with her family. Betty loved to socialize and embraced her gift of hospitality. She also played the piano and sang for many years.
She is survived by her son, Andy (Sherri) Zoucha of Albion; grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan and Madyson Zoucha; great-granddaughter, Corey Zoucha; son, Tim Zoucha of Columbus; granddaughter, Abbey Sitzmann; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Arlt of Columbus; grandchildren, Morgan, Jakob and Keaton Rahtz; step-grandchildren, Nolan, Ava and Elias Arlt; great-granddaughter, Emery Perry; sister, Norma Korth of Fremont; sister, Clareen Prothman of Albion; brother, Msgr. Bob Nienaber of Omaha; sister, Phyllis Zoucha of Columbus; sister, Sr. Jane Nienaber, Joliet Franciscan of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother, Jack (Joan) Nienaber of Hastings; sister, Mary Anne (Franz) Haas of Germany; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Nienaber of Lindsay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; parents, Anton and Margaret; brothers, Jerry (Mary Ann) and Harry; brothers-in-law, Cyril Zoucha, Bob Korth, Ray Prothman and Ron Groski; and sister-in-law, Adeline (Ron) Ternus.
Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.