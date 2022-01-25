Elizabeth 'Betty' Zoucha

April 12, 1939 - January 23, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” Zoucha was born April 12, 1939, to Anton and Margaret (Pfeifer) Nienaber in Lindsay, Nebraska. She attended school in Lindsay and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1957. After graduating, Betty went to work for Consumer Public Power District (currently Nebraska Public Power District) in Columbus. Betty was united in marriage to Norbert Zoucha on April 25, 1959, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. To this union, her three children were born: Andy, Tim and Karen. Betty and Norbert farmed near Lindsay for years, before retiring to Columbus in 2012. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, until moving to Columbus, where she joined St. Isidore Catholic Church. Betty had a passion for playing cards, being involved in numerous card clubs. She enjoyed baking, traveling and spending time with her family. Betty loved to socialize and embraced her gift of hospitality. She also played the piano and sang for many years.