Elizabeth Boettcher

June 28, 1930 – March 1, 2021

Elizabeth Boettcher, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Federated Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Elizabeth Irene Boettcher was born June 28, 1930, in Stanton, Nebraska, the sixth daughter of R.J. and Gertrude (Bernstrauch) Browner. Liz went to District 16 country school until she was 16. She graduated from high school in 1947, went to summer school at Wayne State College, and then taught in a country school. She worked in Lincoln, Nebraska, at Kushman Motors and Elgin Watch Company.