Elizabeth Frese

March 1, 1933 - June 29, 2023

Elizabeth Frese, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 miles north of Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Elizabeth Frese was born on March 1, 1933, in Columbus, to Howard and Pauline (Egger) Brown. She attended school in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1951. On Nov. 20, 1953, Elizabeth was united in marriage to Lawrence Frese in Columbus.

Elizabeth worked as executive secretary at Loup Power District for 30 years. She also did a lot of volunteer work, helping at the food pantry, the Chamber of Commerce, and serving on the election board for many years.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Ann (Jim) Liebig of Platte Center; grandsons, Brett Liebig and Mitchell Liebig; great-grandson, Rowan Liebig; son, Kent (Jacque) Frese of Columbus; grandson, Eric (Ashley) Frese; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Maggie and Lawson; grandson, Michael (Jennifer) Frese; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Jasper and Bridger; granddaughter, Lisa (Jason) Chlopek; great-grandchildren; Kaelyn, Jaxton, Arik, Loki and Calder.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Pauline Brown; husband, Lawrence Frese; granddaughter-in-law, Cori Liebig; sisters, Beverly Gloor and Marilyn Hoge; brother, Howard Brown Jr.

Memorials are directed to those of the family choice.

