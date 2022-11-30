Elizabeth Zywiec

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth 'Betty' Zywiec

March 12, 1936 - November 28, 2022

Elizabeth "Betty" Zywiec, 86, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Church. There will be a 4 p.m. vigil service Friday with visitation to follow from 5-7 p.m. all at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Elizabeth Mae Zywiec was born March 12, 1936, in Columbus to Charles and Antonia (Murray) Kuta. She spent her entire life living in Columbus. On April 24, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Edward T. Zywiec at St. Bonaventure Church. She worked 36 years at Becton-Dickenson. Betty was a member of St. Anthony's Church, and a past member of the Eagles Auxiliary, B-D Retirees and VFW Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed bowling, dancing and trips to Las Vegas. She loved spending time at the cabin with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her son, Chuck (Kathy) Zywiec of Columbus; daughter, Deb (Dennis) Hadcock of Schuyler; daughter-in-law, Margo Zywiec of Columbus; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Dan) Tschantre of Columbus; brother, Chuck Kuta of David City; and sister-in-law, Rose Kuta of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Edward R. Zywiec; sisters, Evelyn, Irene and Virginia; and brother, Bud.

