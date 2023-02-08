Ella Barjenbruch

April 5, 1944 - February 3, 2023

Ella Barjenbruch, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Private family services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus with Rev. James Gruber and Rev. Glen Wurdeman officiating. Interment was in the parish cemetery. Christ Lutheran Church broadcasted the service live.

Ella was born April 5, 1944, in Ord, Nebraska, to William and Ruth (Landen) Wegner. She was baptized on Sept. 9, 1951, in Grand Island, Nebraska, and confirmed her Christian faith through confirmation on Aug. 26, 1962, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Ella graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and on Sept. 2, 1962, was united in marriage to Charles Barjenbruch at Christ Lutheran Church.

Ella and Charles worked together on the family dairy farm, where she enjoyed feeding the baby calves. She collected windmills, was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid, PTL, Growth for Both and LWML. In 1991 Ella began working at First National Bank in Columbus, retiring in 2010. Ella was a loving and caring wife, mom and grandma. She enjoyed road trips with Charles until her health began to fail.

Ella is survived by her husband, Charles Barjenbruch of Columbus; son, Scott Barjenbruch of Bennington; son, Kevin (Teresa) Barjenbruch of Draper, Utah; grandchildren, Matt and Connor; son, Dave (Nancy) Barjenbruch of Broomfield, Colorado; grandchildren, Anna and Ava; and sister, Ruby Kay Meyer of Atlanta, Georgia.

Ella was preceded in death by her father, William Wegner; mother, Ruth Frerichs; and brother-in-law, Ronald Meyer.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Corner Stone Center, Parkinson's Foundation or Lutheran Hour Ministries. Memorials may be given to Gass Haney Funeral Home for forwarding to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com