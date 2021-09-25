Ella Milburn
Age 80
Ella Milburn, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home.
For full obituary, visit www.mckownfuneralhome.com
