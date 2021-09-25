 Skip to main content
Ella Milburn
Age 80

Ella Milburn, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home.

For full obituary, visit www.mckownfuneralhome.com

