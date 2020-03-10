Ellen "Ellie" Doughty
December 16, 1948-March 7, 2020
Ellen "Ellie" Doughty, 71, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, and will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in rural Genoa.
You have free articles remaining.
Ellen Ruth Doughty was born in Osceola on Dec. 16, 1948, to William and Lida (Saline) Liskovec. Ellie grew up in Columbus where she attended Columbus High School, and graduated in 1967. In 1975, Ellen married Daniel Doughty in Columbus. They were blessed with one son, John, and one daughter, Grace. The couple made their home in Columbus. Ellen, who preferred to be called Ellie, worked at D&L, now known as Camaco, for over 40 years. She retired in 2013.
Ellie was excited about retirement and hoped to travel someday, especially to Greece, a destination she always had her sights on. Ellie took to retirement well and never sat still. She was involved in church circle at Federated Church, bowling and darts. She was able to spend more time with her grandchildren, who always kept her smiling, as well as her many friends. Upon her retirement, she started working part-time cleaning until an accident on her 70th birthday left her a quadriplegic.
Ellie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, cheering on her Huskers, and opening her heart and home to cats who needed shelter.
Ellen is survived by her ex-husband, who remained her best friend, Dan Doughty; son, John (Amber) Doughty of Norfolk; daughter, Grace (Matt) Petersen of Norfolk; grandchildren: Aiden, Wyatt, Kenzie, Isaac, Lauren, Alianna and Emberle; brother, Robert (Tami) Liskovec of Monroe; several nieces and a nephew; cherished friends; and her kitties, whom she had to give up for adoption after her accident.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Lida; and many beloved cats, especially Clyde, whom she loved dearly.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
10:30AM
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601