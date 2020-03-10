Ellen "Ellie" Doughty

December 16, 1948-March 7, 2020

Ellen "Ellie" Doughty, 71, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, and will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in rural Genoa.

Ellen Ruth Doughty was born in Osceola on Dec. 16, 1948, to William and Lida (Saline) Liskovec. Ellie grew up in Columbus where she attended Columbus High School, and graduated in 1967. In 1975, Ellen married Daniel Doughty in Columbus. They were blessed with one son, John, and one daughter, Grace. The couple made their home in Columbus. Ellen, who preferred to be called Ellie, worked at D&L, now known as Camaco, for over 40 years. She retired in 2013.