Ellen Norskov

Ellen C. Norskov

May 2, 1918-August 15, 2020

Ellen C. Norskov, 102, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

There will be a private family service with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion; the family will not be present. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church music program.

Ellen Christine Norskov, daughter of Chris and Carrie (Jensen) Petersen, was born on May 2, 1918, in Exira, Iowa. Ellen started school at age five without kindergarten in Iowa. In February of 1924, her family moved to Dannebrog, where she graduated from high school in 1935. She played cello in the high school orchestra and was accompanist all four years and played piano solos at district contests and one year at state. She was the church pianist from 1933 to 1936 when the family moved to Albion. In Albion, she did post-graduate work in shorthand and advanced typing and worked full-time as a switchboard operator at the telephone office. She also started playing the pipe organ at Zion Lutheran Church.