Ellie Anding

Ellie E. Anding

Age 75

Ellie E. Anding, 75, of Albion, Nebraska, was reunited with her husband Don and son Scott after passing away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion, Nebraska, with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska.