Elna Luedtke
March 26, 1930-April 9, 2020
Elna Luedtke, 90, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, where she had been residing.
A restricted public visitation will be held from 3–7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, without the family present. In compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. A Celebration of Elna's Life will be held at a later time, with inurnment at the Creston Fairview Cemetery. The family request no flowers, plants, or figurines. Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train or donor's choice.
Elna Rosaline (Osterthun) Luedtke was born March 26, 1930, on the family farm near Creston, to William and Hilda (Hollman) Osterthun. Elna was the oldest of three girls, both of her younger sisters have preceded her in death. Elna was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. She attended all her years of school in Creston and graduated from Creston High School with the class of 1947. After high school, Elna worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha. On Jan. 28, 1951, Elna was united in marriage to Dale Luedtke at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, where they remained active members of the church for almost 60 years. Elna enjoyed many years of teaching Sunday school, and helping with many programs along with being involved with music and singing in choirs through the years. Elna and her sister Edna Muhle sang lovely harmony duets on many occasions.
Elna and Dale farmed in the Creston area for nearly 60 years. Elna was a homemaker and played a major role in raising their four children: Dick, Dean, DeeAnn and Dan, always being there for them. After getting them all through the school years, Elna took a job cooking at Lakeview High School, which she retired from after 19 years of employment. As the grandchildren came along and got involved in all kinds of activities, “Grandma and Grandpa Luedtke” were the best supporters anywhere, and were always in attendance. After Elna retired, Dale joined the retirement ranks and they moved off the farm to Columbus in 2009. They transferred their membership to St. John's Lutheran Church – Shell Creek at that time.
Elna always enjoyed housekeeping, cooking, and baking, especially for the family, and growing pretty flower gardens for everyone to enjoy. Elna and Dale enjoyed traveling to special places within the United States with family or by themselves, when time allowed. They made several trips to Tucson, Arizona to spend time with family there. The most enjoyable trip for them was in 1982 when the three sisters (Osterthun girls), along with their spouses and the girls' mother Hilda, spent two weeks traveling around and spending time in small towns in the Bremen, Germany area, including Ostrittrum, where Hilda was born in 1904. They were able to spend special times visiting with relatives and family members. Those connections still continue today. Elna looked forward to always hosting family gatherings at her house. Unplanned visits from friends and family, especially grandchildren and the little great-grandchildren were the best!! Thanks for the memories “Mom/Grandma”.
Survivors left to carry on Elna's legacy are son, Richard “Dick” (Kaylene) Luedtke of Columbus, grandson, Tad (Allie) Luedtke of Lincoln, great-grandchildren: Calvin, Theo and Gemma; son, Dean (Tracey) Luedtke of Creston, grandson, Brett (fiancée, Kelsey Marker) Luedtke of Columbus, great-grandchildren: Harrisyn, McKinlee and Rowan, granddaughter, Sydney (special friend, Jason Ortmeier) Luedtke of Creston, granddaughter, Taryn (fiancée, Brady Brester) of Howells; daughter, DeeAnn (Sergio) Arroyo of Tucson, Arizona, grandson, Robert (Angela) Arroyo of Tucson, great-grandchild, Gabi, grandson, Alex (Cristina) Arroyo of Tucson, great-grandchildren, Grace and Michael; son, Daniel “Dan” (Cheri) Luedtke of Columbus, grandson, Wesley (Connor) Luedtke of Columbus, great-grandchildren, Hudson and Cooper, grandson, Preston Luedtke of Columbus, grandson, Carter Luedtke of Columbus; brother-in-law, Rev. Raymond “Ray” (Judy) Wilke of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Luella Harper of Norfolk.
Others that will miss Elna's gentle personality, loving and caring ways, and special smiles are many nieces and nephews and families, extended Germany family, including Hans (Karen) Ruge and family of Norfolk; Doris and Helga Ruge of Stuhr, Germany; along with many special friends and acquaintances.
Elna was preceded in death by parents, Wilhelm and Hilda Osterthun; husband, Dale Luedtke; sisters, Edna (Earl) Muhle and Lois Wilke.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
