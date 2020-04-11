Elna Luedtke

Elna and Dale farmed in the Creston area for nearly 60 years. Elna was a homemaker and played a major role in raising their four children: Dick, Dean, DeeAnn and Dan, always being there for them. After getting them all through the school years, Elna took a job cooking at Lakeview High School, which she retired from after 19 years of employment. As the grandchildren came along and got involved in all kinds of activities, “Grandma and Grandpa Luedtke” were the best supporters anywhere, and were always in attendance. After Elna retired, Dale joined the retirement ranks and they moved off the farm to Columbus in 2009. They transferred their membership to St. John's Lutheran Church – Shell Creek at that time.

Elna always enjoyed housekeeping, cooking, and baking, especially for the family, and growing pretty flower gardens for everyone to enjoy. Elna and Dale enjoyed traveling to special places within the United States with family or by themselves, when time allowed. They made several trips to Tucson, Arizona to spend time with family there. The most enjoyable trip for them was in 1982 when the three sisters (Osterthun girls), along with their spouses and the girls' mother Hilda, spent two weeks traveling around and spending time in small towns in the Bremen, Germany area, including Ostrittrum, where Hilda was born in 1904. They were able to spend special times visiting with relatives and family members. Those connections still continue today. Elna looked forward to always hosting family gatherings at her house. Unplanned visits from friends and family, especially grandchildren and the little great-grandchildren were the best!! Thanks for the memories “Mom/Grandma”.