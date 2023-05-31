M. Elsie Cerny
83 years of age
M. Elsie Cerny, 83, of Rogers, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.
Memorials can be directed towards Family Wishes for later designation.
Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at the church. Visitation resumes Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at the St. Mary's Social Center. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting Elsie's family with arrangements.
Elise is survived by her children: Keith (Debbie) Cerny of Alamosa, Colorado; Joel (Rhonda) Cerny of Schuyler, Nebraska; Kaye (Tim) Heavican of Schuyler, Nebraska; Dan (Linda) Cerny of Seward, Nebraska; Roger (Julie) Cerny of Columbus, Nebraska; Eric (special friend Misty) of Rogers, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Doris Mehaffey of North Bend, Nebraska; Gloria Jonas of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Mary (Tim) Priester of Golden, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.