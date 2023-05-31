M. Elsie Cerny

83 years of age

Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at the church. Visitation resumes Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at the St. Mary's Social Center. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting Elsie's family with arrangements.